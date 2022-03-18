New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after buying an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,826. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

