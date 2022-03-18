New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

