New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.