New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

