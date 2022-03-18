New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

