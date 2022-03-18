New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 10,283.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,513 shares of company stock worth $42,547,781. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.26 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average of $265.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.