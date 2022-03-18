New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Shares of NSC opened at $274.39 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

