New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

