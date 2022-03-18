New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,386 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

