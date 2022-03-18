New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $89.09 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

