New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Allstate stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

