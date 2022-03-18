New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after buying an additional 327,316 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

