New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.31 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $259.22 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.94.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

