New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.45 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $156,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after buying an additional 161,928 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 409.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,979 shares of company stock valued at $44,626,298 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $304.05 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

