New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.88 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $266.97 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.91 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.05.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

