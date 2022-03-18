New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 107.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $352.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.24. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.49 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

