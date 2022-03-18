New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $685.23 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.60 and a twelve month high of $689.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

