New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.16 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 49,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.