New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.20 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

NYSE GM opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

