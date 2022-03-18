New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $264.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

