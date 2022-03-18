New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total transaction of $5,146,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,140,397. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $167.77 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

