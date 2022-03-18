New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

