New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK opened at $211.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

