New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 2,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.58.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.23.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

