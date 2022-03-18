New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.18 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.