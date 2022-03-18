New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $247.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.14 and a 200 day moving average of $255.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

