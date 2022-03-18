New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $171.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

