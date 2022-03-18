New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 125.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

