New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $272.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

