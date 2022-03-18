New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after buying an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after buying an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $246.28 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

