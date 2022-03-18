New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,700 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $242.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.19. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

