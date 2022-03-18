New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.98 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

