New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

