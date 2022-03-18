New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,400 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $327,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

