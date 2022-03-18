New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,114 shares of company stock valued at $935,343 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.