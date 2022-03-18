New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 117.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDXX opened at $527.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.