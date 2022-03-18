New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $290.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.85 and a 200 day moving average of $307.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $179.59 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.