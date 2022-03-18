New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.25 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.