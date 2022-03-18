New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $428.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.20 and a 200-day moving average of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $307.31 and a 12 month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

