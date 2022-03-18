New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.66.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

