New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after buying an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 293.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.21 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

