New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,200 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $48.59 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

