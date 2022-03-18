New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $56.65 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

