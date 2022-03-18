New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 204,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

