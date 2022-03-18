New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

