New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.