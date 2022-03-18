New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M opened at $27.35 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

