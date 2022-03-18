New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

