New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $321.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.12 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.23.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

