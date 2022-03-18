New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.24 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

